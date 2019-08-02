The Afghan government is preparing for talks with the Taliban this week, hoping to bring peace to the region as the devastating conflict continues.

This year alone, the war took the lives of more than 1,400 civilians, according to a United Nations report..

But The New York Times reports that the Taliban is no longer responsible for the majority of civilian casualties.

Afghan security forces and their American-led international allies have killed more civilians so far this year than the Taliban have, the United Nations said in a report on Tuesday, once again raising alarm that ordinary Afghans are bearing the brunt of an increasingly deadly 18-year war.

It’s also expected that the United States is “on the cusp” of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, according to Reuters..

What would a troop withdrawal from America’s longest war mean for Afghan civilians? What kind of deal is on the negotiating table?

And an Ebola outbreak continues to spread in the Congo. The crisis is just a year old, and efforts to fight the disease have been met with unprecedented challenges.

From NPR’s Goats and Soda blog:

And health officials worry that the Congo outbreak is still far from over. The challenges of containing it have been immense. The virus is spreading in a deeply impoverished part of the country that has been ravaged by various militias since the final days of the Mobutu Sese Seko dictatorship in the mid-1990s. “It’s happening in a conflict zone,” said [Yap Boum, the regional representative for Epicentre Africa, the research arm of Médecins sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders)], who’s based in Cameroon but has been traveling back and forth to Congo to work on this health crisis. “One of the pillars of Ebola response is community engagement. So if you cannot reach the community then your response is affected.”

What’s stopping the country from effectively combating the public health crisis?

The government of Ethiopia announced that volunteers across the country planted 350 million trees in just 12 hours as they work to fight climate change.

In addition, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, revealed that they only plan to have two children, again, citing the climate crisis.

Harry spoke to Dr. Jane Goodall for an issue of British Vogue. Here’s how CBS summarized some quotes from the interview.

What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now,” Harry said about the climate crisis. “We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.”

President Donald Trump also ended a brief respite from the American trade war with China at the end of the week.

On Thursday, the president posted a series of tweets, writing that that trade talks with China were ongoing:

…during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%…We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!

How successful will these talks be?

And the United States imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Javad Zarif..

In response, Zarif tweeted: “It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran. Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda.”

