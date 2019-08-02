This week, 20 Democratic presidential hopefuls met for the second time on the debate stage as the party edged closer to electing its nominee to challenge President Trump. Who — and what — got the most attention?

Here’s one take, courtesy of The New York Times:

Tuesday night’s debate belonged to the front-runners, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. But their counterparts on Wednesday, Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Senator Kamala Harris, couldn’t quite replicate their dominance. Neither did badly by any means: There was no doubt that Mr. Biden beat his lackluster performance from the first debate, and Ms. Harris held her own under a barrage of attacks, likely a product of her own strong showing last time. But Wednesday’s most memorable performance, the experts seemed to agree, came from Senator Cory Booker — although so many candidates scored at least some points that strategists questioned whether the polls would move much.

We analyzed the two nights with a panel of voters and campaign strategists.

“I thought going into this I would have a clearer picture of the candidates after the debate,” West Virginia voter Sarah Duncan told us. “The opposite happened.”

Minnesota voter Doug Ellis echoed her sentiment: “I can barely keep up with their names, much less what they’re talking about.”

Which candidates will qualify for the next debate in Houston?

Meanwhile in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has blocked election security legislation, part of which would require individuals to notify the FBI if foreign governments offer election assistance.

And California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new law that says President Trump will not be listed on the state’s primary ballot unless he releases his tax returns. Will other states follow suit?

We’re also watching the latest on immigration policy at the U.S.-Mexico border. The ACLU reported this week that the U.S. has separated over 900 children from their families in the year after a federal judge ruled that the administration must cut back on family separation. The latest separations have occurred over precarious allegations and minor offenses, such as traffic violations. The ACLU has asked that the Trump administration justify these separations and elaborate on their criteria.

Plus, we cover Puerto Rico’s nominee for governor, the latest on the Fed interest rate cut and a Capital One hack that has compromised the data of more than 100 million customers.

We wrap up the week’s top domestic stories.

Text by Kathryn Fink.