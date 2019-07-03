This month marks the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s blastoff.

The mission landed the first two people on the moon — Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. But it almost ended in catastrophe.

The 13 minutes before touchdown were tumultuous, and as astronaut Neil Armstrong once put it, “rampant with unknowns.”

From the BBC:

As Armstrong and Aldrin descended from 50,000ft above the Moon, radio communications with Earth broke down; the lunar module was running long on its target landing site; the onboard computer – on which the astronauts absolutely depended – started flashing up error codes that the crew had never before seen; and in the final few seconds, it looked like Armstrong and Aldrin might actually run out of fuel. In the audio recordings from mission control of those final 13 minutes, you can hear the tension in every spoken word, every phrase and every silence. And so series producer Andrew Luck-Baker and I set about the task of trying to unpick those fraught moments and explain how the furious race to get a crew to the surface of the Moon – before the decade was out – conspired to create those exhilarating final moments.

We bring you the audio from the 13-minute descent before touchdown — with occasional commentary from our host.

Want to know what it was like for the astronauts and crew during this window of time? Experience a minute-by-minute simulation here.

Show produced by Morgan Givens. Text by Kathryn Fink.