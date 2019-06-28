A viral photo of a Salvadoran man and his daughter who drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande drew attention to the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border this week.

The reporter who took the photo, Julia De Luc, wrote about the photo and the story behind it for The Guardian.

He died trying to save his daughter’s life. Will it change anything? It should. These families have nothing, and they are risking everything for a better life. If scenes like this don’t make us think again – if they don’t move our decision-makers – then our society is in a bad way.

We spoke about this family’s story and the conditions for migrant families and children in American custody earlier this week. A journalist stationed at the border told us that “as summer heats up, these deaths will continue.”

Could this photo, and the deluge of reporting about the dire conditions for migrants at the border, change the logjam in Congress?

The new president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, pledged to help the family of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter Valeria. Three million people have left El Salvador, mostly coming to the United States, partly due to endemic crime and corruption.

Protests against Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez also turned violent this week. al-Jazeera reported that “military and police forces have used tear gas to disperse protests, but they have also fired live ammunition. Security forces have shot and killed several protesters over the past seven weeks, according to Honduran human rights groups and local media. Dozens more have been wounded.”

Protesters have criticized the increased privatization of education and health services, in addition to the length of Orlando Hernandez’s tenure. He became president after a coup in 2009.

The United States leveled additional economic sanctions on Iran.

“Iran had threatened to go over the 300kg limit for low-enriched uranium stockpiles on Thursday,” The Guardian reported. But UN investigators said that level had not been met yet, as European diplomats continued talks about Iran’s pursuit of enriching uranium.

What’s the possibility of a new deal between Washington and Tehran?

And in the Czech Republic, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest the leadership of Prime Minister Andrej Babis. Babis is accused of fraud.

After previous protests, The New York Times reported that “Mr. Babis, a billionaire who was elected in part because of his promise to fight corruption, said, ‘There is no reason for people to protest in the street because they have a great life.’”

Will Babis step down?

We analyze that and more on this edition of the global News Roundup.