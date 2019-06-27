Every year, millions of North American monarch butterflies fly south for the winter. If they’re east of the Rocky Mountains, they’ll fly to Mexico. And if they’re west, they fly to Southern California.

And these butterflies just know where to fly and how to make their daunting voyage happen.

Former British diplomat and award-winning author David Barrie says the innate navigation skills that animals have are crucial to their survival. And he says humans lack similar skills — which could affect our ability to cope and understand some aspects of nature.

In his new book, “Supernavigators: Exploring the Wonders of How Animals Find Their Way,” Barrie explores the ways in which animals and insects get around.

In the chapter “The Dancing Bees,” Barrie describes the unique navigational skills bees possess.

Bees are able to communicate especially effectively about the location of a food supply by using the sun and the sky. Barrie says bees “dance” to their hives.

Honeybees can locate a feeding dish in response to “distant communication.” Their dancing points them in a specific direction toward the dish and reflects their communication, food source and the sun.

Dancing directly upwards means: you must fly in the direction of the sun to get to the food source. Waggle dance pointing downward means exactly away from the sun is the path of the food. This was not only clear evidence of a form celestial navigation in an insect, but also, more remarkable still, of the scout’s ability to communicate information about the location of a food supply to its nest mates.

But the methods scientists used to discover how animals navigate weren’t the kindest to them, as Bianca Nogrady from The Sydney Morning Herald notes in her review of Barrie’s book.

Much of the experimentation inevitably involves messing with animals’ surroundings and bodies; so much so that Barrie takes the time to pen a heartfelt acknowledgement of the unwilling sacrifice of so many creatures involved in these experiments, such as ants whose legs were partly amputated to see if they were counting steps to navigate. Some of those creatures have even received honours usually only bestowed on humans; like the carrier pigeons awarded gallantry medals in World War II.

Barrie told NPR’s Ari Shapiro that we shouldn’t worry about falling behind our animal counterparts.

…insect brains have evolved over hundreds of millions of years. I mean, don’t forget human beings – we’ve only been around in our present form for about 300,000 years. So insects have had hundreds of millions of years to perfect the most economical, efficient navigational systems, and they are breathtaking, absolutely breathtaking.

Could humans lose their natural navigational abilities? And what’s still left to discover about the natural navigational tools with which animals are born?