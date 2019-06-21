President Donald Trump approved military strikes in Iran, according to reporting by The New York Times. But then, the president pulled back.

From The TImes:

The operation was underway in its early stages when it was called off, a senior administration official said. Planes were in the air and ships were in position, but no missiles had been fired when word came to stand down, the official said.

The reporting also added that it was not immediately known whether “Mr. Trump simply changed his mind on the strikes or whether the administration altered course because of logistics or strategy. It was also not clear whether the attacks might still go forward.”

This move comes after Iran shot down an unmanned American drone.

On Thursday, President Trump said he thought that someone within Iran’s Revolutionary Guard made a mistake by shooting down the drone.

More details on the strike by Iran from The Associated Press

The two countries disputed the circumstances leading up to an Iranian surface-to-air missile bringing down the U.S. Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk, an unmanned aircraft with a wingspan larger than a Boeing 737 jetliner and costing over $100 million. Iran said the drone “violated” its territorial airspace, while the U.S. called the missile fire “an unprovoked attack” in international airspace over the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf and President Donald Trump tweeted that “Iran made a very big mistake!”

Former State Department senior adviser Vali Nasr told us on Thursday that he believes war could be possible if an unintended target is hit or there’s a miscalculation. He speculates that it could occur as soon as a month from now.

What are the implications of a strike like this one? And which key players will make the decision about whether the United States will or won’t go to war?

Earlier this week, we spoke to New York Times reporter David Sanger about his latest reporting on American digital interference with the Russian power grid.

Referencing the portion of his story that suggested President Trump wasn’t aware of the power grid attacks, Sanger told us he couldn’t recall a time in his career reporting on national security when there was a hesitancy to alert a president “in order to not set them off.”

And earlier this week, about 50 million people lost electricity in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

NPR reports that Argentina’s energy secretary, Gustavo Lopetegui, did not rule out the possibility of a cyber attack on the Argentine power grid, although he said it was unlikely.

“He added that the outage “shouldn’t have happened,” because “the Argentine system is pretty robust,” reporter Daniella Cheslow wrote.

What was behind the power failure?

And China’s president Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un met this week. The summit represents President Xi’s first trip to North Korea since assuming the role.

“Unofficially, [Xi] is likely there to talk about — or at least send a message to — President Trump,” according to The New York Times’ Russell Goldman.

This week we also spoke about the crisis in Sudan. Freelance reporter Isma’il KushKush says this is the third time we’ve seen a popular uprising against the government in Sudan, but this time it looks different: it’s led by women and youth.

And of course, we talk about the latest highlights from the Women’s World Cup, as we wrap up the latest headlines from around the globe.