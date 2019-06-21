This week, President Trump kicked off his reelection bid in Orlando, Florida.

What did we learn about his campaign strategy?

From NBC News:

Despite having 23 Democratic challengers and one Republican vying to unseat President Trump, his kickoff campaign rally on Tuesday night appeared to be more concerned with past grievances about the 2016 election and his former opponent Hillary Clinton during the official kickoff of his 2020 campaign in Orlando, Florida.

Claiming that the “system” was “rigged” against him, Mr. Trump accused federal investigators of giving Clinton and her aides a “free pass” in the probe into her use of a private email service to conduct official communications during her tenure as secretary of state.

Mr. Trump suggested Attorney General William Barr, who has been accused by Democrats of acting like the president’s personal lawyer, could take another look at the matter. “We now have a great attorney general,” the president told his ardent supporters. “Let’s see what happens.”