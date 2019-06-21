Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates testifies during a hearing on reparations for slavery held by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on June 19, 2019. The subcommittee debated the H.R. 40 bill, which proposes a commission be formed to study and develop reparations proposals.

Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates testifies during a hearing on reparations for slavery held by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on June 19, 2019. The subcommittee debated the H.R. 40 bill, which proposes a commission be formed to study and develop reparations proposals. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

This week, President Trump kicked off his reelection bid in Orlando, Florida.

What did we learn about his campaign strategy?

From NBC News:

Despite having 23 Democratic challengers and one Republican vying to unseat President Trump, his kickoff campaign rally on Tuesday night appeared to be more concerned with past grievances about the 2016 election and his former opponent Hillary Clinton during the official kickoff of his 2020 campaign in Orlando, Florida.

Claiming that the “system” was “rigged” against him, Mr. Trump accused federal investigators of giving Clinton and her aides a “free pass” in the probe into her use of a private email service to conduct official communications during her tenure as secretary of state.

Mr. Trump suggested Attorney General William Barr, who has been accused by Democrats of acting like the president’s personal lawyer, could take another look at the matter. “We now have a great attorney general,” the president told his ardent supporters. “Let’s see what happens.”

In other 2020 news, the first Democratic presidential debates are set for next week. Joe Biden faced backlash from Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and others over his comments about working with segregationist senators. And Pete Buttigieg returned to South Bend after news that a white police officer shot and killed a black man.

We’re also following the latest from a congressional hearing on reparations. Ta-Nehisi Coates, a national correspondent for The Atlantic, testified on the Senate floor and called out Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-AL) for his assertion that reparations are not “a good idea.”

And we check in on the Southern border. The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved a $4.6 billion emergency spending bill — over half of which will go to housing and care for unaccompanied children. President Trump says ICE will begin raids next week. And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) sparked criticism for her tweet comparing migrant detention centers to concentration camps.

Our panel brings us up to speed on the week’s domestic stories.

Text by Kathryn Fink.

Guests

  • Susan Glasser Staff writer, The New Yorker; global affairs analyst, CNN; @sbg1
  • Darlene Superville White House reporter, Associated Press; @dsupervilleap
  • David Lightman Chief congressional correspondent, McClatchy; @LightmanDavid

Topics + Tags

Most Recent Shows