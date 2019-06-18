Elaine Welteroth was the youngest editor-in-chief in the Condé Nast magazine empire when she was at the helm of “Teen Vogue.” But then, Condé shut down the print edition of the magazine.

A few months after that announcement, Welteroth left.

Refinery29 wrote that Welteroth “made it her mission to usher Teen Vogue into a new era — one that reflected its readership.”

Here’s how the magazine’s new focus was described in a profile of Welteroth in The New York Times:

Like the teen magazines before it, Teen Vogue tells its readers what they should look like and what they should wear. Welteroth’s modest innovation is for the magazine also, in its own way, to help teach its readers how to be people in the world — how to care for others, how to defend their rights, how to see the humanity in us all. Everybody has to start somewhere.

Now, she’s developing new projects and is a judge on the reboot of “Project Runway.” And her new book is called “More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say).”

Here’s what she told The Cut about one of her biggest purchases:

But when I got my first big promotion, becoming beauty director at Teen Vogue, I celebrated by buying my first boss-lady bag at Bergdorf Goodman. It was a black leather Tom Ford medicine bag with gold hardware, and I spent more on it than I’ve ever spent before or since: $3,000. Isn’t that insane? But I’ve never regretted it, because it was about so much more than just the label or the bag itself. It was symbolic of stepping into this new part of my journey as a woman in charge. Literally, a physical reminder that I carried around every single day: If you’re bossy enough to carry this boss-lady bag, you better be acting like a boss.

We talk with Welteroth about summoning our inner boss and what she learned after leaving media.

Produced by Haili Blassingame.