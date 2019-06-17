“Do or not. There is no try.”

Star Wars’ wise green sage weighed in on the value of trying in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Well, we know a group of YouTubers who’d beg to differ: The Try Guys.

Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer and Zach Kornfeld are old friends who’ve made a name for themselves by trying everything — and often screwing things up. From using nail extensions to eating the whole Taco Bell menu to simulating labor pain, nearly everything’s on the table. And their fans are loving it.

Habersberger told Enterprise:

There’s so much growth in failure and there’s a reason that we’re not just the ‘success guys,’ we’re the Try Guys. In every video, we don’t master anything that we try, but that’s not the point. By going in and simply trying and failing or doing OK, being open to a new experience and broadening your horizons just makes you a better person. We have seen it. We have become smarter, more emotional, more sensitive people as we have grown and tried the 200 things we’ve tried. We want to really encourage that idea to others and in all the stuff that we do. We want to keep that freshness of going into something with an open mind, being respectful, giving it your all. And if you totally suck at it, that’s OK. It’s not about how well you do it, it’s about you learning and trying something new.

We talk about the value of failure with The Try Guys.

