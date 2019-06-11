Even though he started working in government more than 30 years ago, former Defense Secretary Ash Carter said he wouldn’t work for President Donald Trump. Carter previously swore off politics but he says his desire not to work for Trump runs deep.

From CBS:

“It’s not politics, it’s personal conduct,” Carter said on “CBS This Morning” on Monday. Carter explained that he used to tell officers and soldiers in the military that they “needed to behave themselves” and would have fired an officer for acting as the president has.

But that doesn’t mean he always agreed with the presidents under whom he did serve.

He told CNN that he disagreed with former President Barack Obama’s decision to commute the sentence of Army Private Chelsea Manning. Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a military court found her guilty of leaking thousands of military and diplomatic documents in 2013.

He also recently weighed in on the usage of artificial intelligence during a conversation with Recode’s Kara Swisher. He told her that “no AI should be able to take a life on its own,” and that he remains “concerned by the lack of transparency around algorithms that are being developed and marketed for the world, including the government.”

His new book is “Inside the Five-Sided Box: Lessons from a Lifetime of Leadership in the Pentagon.”

We talk to Carter about his take on the current status of our national security policy and more.

