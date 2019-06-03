In 2016, actress Ali Wong told The New Yorker that she and actor Randall Park had been talking for years about making “our version of ‘When Harry Met Sally.’”

Well, it’s happening.

“Always Be My Maybe” is romantic. It’s raunchy. And it reaches beyond the traditional scope of the rom-com under the vision of director Nahnatchka Khan.

From The New York Times:

Those facts alone — a pair of Asian-American stars, an Iranian-American female director — make it something of a unicorn in Hollywood, even in the era of “Crazy Rich Asians” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and to top things off it’s a romantic comedy for grown-ups. Asian-American men rarely get to be the hero in mainstream Hollywood movies, Asian-American women rarely pick the Asian guy at the end, and Asian couples rarely exist onscreen at all, let alone have sex, let alone funny sex.

But neither Wong nor Park set out to make a statement. “If people want to put it in that context, that’s up to them,” Wong told The New York Times. “But it’s a very different movie.”

We talk with Park and Khan about the film and the future of the rom-com genre.

Show produced by Stacia Brown. Text by Kathryn Fink.