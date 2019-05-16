Polls suggest that Americans have been slow to catch on that Russia is an enemy, according to CNN’s Jim Sciutto. And that’s exactly how Russia likes it.

Here’s how Sciutto described the situation in a recent article in The Atlantic.

All the uncertainty is part of Vladimir Putin’s plan. America’s confusion is both a product and a principal goal of a qualitatively new kind of warfare that the Kremlin is waging—a campaign that systematically targets a democratic but politically divided society whose economy, media environment, and voting systems all depend on vulnerable electronic technologies. The essence of this strategy is to attack U.S. interests just below the threshold that would prompt a military response and then, over time, to stretch that threshold further and further. The purpose of this shadow war is simple: to create what Russian General Valery Gerasimov has called “a permanent front through the entire territory of the enemy state.”

In his new book, The Shadow War: Inside Russia’s and China’s Secret Operations to Defeat America, Sciutto argues that Russia and China are already at war with the United States, just not in a way the American public recognizes.

We talk with him about the reporting that went into this book and ways the United States could respond to the shadow wars being waged against it.