2013 was not a good year for David Brooks.

His kids moved out.

His marriage ended.

His political party — the GOP — started a transformation it has yet to come back from, becoming something David didn’t recognize or fit into.

Even after achieving all the trappings of professional success — a decent salary, a prominent role at The New York Times, multiple bestselling books — Brooks wasn’t happy.

In fact, he was bereft.

He writes in his latest book, The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life: “I was lonely, humiliated, adrift. I had a constant physical sensation of burning in my stomach and gut. I saw the world as if through some sort of muddy, distorted funhouse mirror — through the prism of my own pain and humiliation.”

But then, things changed.

We talk to Brooks about the crisis of faith and confidence that led him to redefine what it means to live a good life — and to be a good person.

