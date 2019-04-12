Longtime dictator of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, has been arrested and is stepping down, according to an address made by the defense minister on Thursday.

Bashir rose to power after a military coup in 1989. He has remained in power ever since. In 2009, The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Bashir for organizing war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to the BBC.

And WikiLeaks leader Julian Assange was removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he had been living for seven years. Assange was in the embassy claiming asylum and avoiding extradition for accusations of sexual assault in Sweden. The U.S government has now charged him with conspiracy to hack a government computer.

WikiLeaks released documents and videos in 2010 regarding “the wars in Afghanistan and in Iraq, and confidential cables sent among diplomats,” according to The New York Times.

More from The Times:

Mr. Assange has most recently been under attack for his organization’s release during the 2016 presidential campaign of thousands of emails stolen from the computer systems of the Democratic National Committee, leading to a series of revelations that embarrassed the party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign. United States investigators have said that the systems were hacked by Russian agents.

Press freedom advocates around the world criticized the move, saying that Assange’s arrest threatened an independent press.

Images of Ecuador’s ambassador inviting the UK’s secret police into the embassy to drag a publisher of–like it or not–award-winning journalism out of the building are going to end up in the history books. Assange’s critics may cheer, but this is a dark moment for press freedom. https://t.co/ys1AIdh2FP — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 11, 2019

In Israel, voters granted embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a fifth term this week. Potential charges of bribery and breach of trust against Netanyahu loomed over the election. We talked about these elections, and Israel’s relationship with Iran, earlier this week.

And yes. We saw this photo of a black hole, and you probably did too. It’s the first time the public has been able to see an image of these mysterious figures.