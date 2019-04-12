Kirstjen Nielsen is out at the Department of Homeland Security. And she’s not the only one. President Donald Trump removed the head of the Secret Service.

One Department of Homeland Security official told The Washington Post it was as if Trump was “decapitating the entire department.”

If Kirstjen Nielsen wasn’t “aggressive enough” for Trump on immigration policy, what could Trump ask the future head of the Department of Homeland Security to do?

Attorney General William Barr testified in front of Congress this week as well. Barr told them the government “spied on the Trump campaign and said he would look into whether any rules were violated.”

Barr also said he hoped to make the redacted Mueller report public next week.

What was Barr suggesting by his spying comment? What action could he take if he finds that any laws were violated?

Gregory Craig, the former Obama administration White House counsel was indicted on federal charges for work he did with the Ukrainian government. The Washington Post notes that Craig is “the first prominent Democratic figure to be charged as a result of a foreign lobbying investigation spun out of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe into Russia interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.”

We unpack all that and more during the domestic edition of the News Roundup.