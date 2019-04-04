President Donald Trump talked about a procedure often called a late-term abortion on Tuesday during a speech.

“Now the baby is born and you wrap the baby gently and you talk to the mother and depending on what the mother says, you execute the baby,”

The Washington Post noted this description is graphic and inaccurate.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that fewer than 1.3 percent of abortions happen after 21 weeks.

But lawmakers in Georgia and New York, among other states, have brought the timeline to receive an abortion to the forefront again. In Georgia, State Rep. Ed Setzler has sponsored a bill that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. And New York recently passed the Reproductive Health Act, which permits abortions later in pregnancy if a woman’s life is in danger.

In 2016, Jezebel spoke to a woman who received the procedure. She had an abortion at 32 weeks, and she was told that her baby was “incompatible with life.”

To be clear, if the doctors thought there was any way he might make it, I would have taken that chance. I truly would have put myself through anything. What I came to accept was the fact that I would never get to be this little guy’s mother—that if we came to term, he would likely live a very short time until he choked and died, if he even made it that far. This was a no-go for me. I couldn’t put him through that suffering when we had the option to minimize his pain as much as possible.

She said that one part of the procedure alone cost $10,000.

What are these procedures actually like? And how is the political rhetoric around them changing access for people who need them?

