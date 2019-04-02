Mike Rasnic sits on the front porch of his home which is surrounded by floodwater on March 22, in Craig, Missouri. Midwest states are battling some of the worst flooding they have experienced in decades.

The impact of severe flooding in the Midwest will continue for months to come.

The flooding left widespread infrastructure damage across the middle of the country, causing local officials and farmers to ask about the purpose and endurance of farming so close to the water.

And these floods have state-wide impacts.

Reporter Amy Mayer of Iowa Public Radio reports that the cost could be “$214 million in Iowa” and “Nebraska officials said $1 billion.”

How might floods in one region affect the entire nation’s food supply?

