Jason Weems was doing a stand-up comedy sketch in Philadelphia. Simple enough.

He was just starting the set and then… a coughing attack set in. Weems has serious asthma. The attack caused his heart to stop —— for five minutes.

But he made it, and that story is at the center of the third season of the podcast “First Day Back.”

The podcast is hosted by Tally Abecassis, and here’s what The New Yorker’s Sarah Larson wrote about the season:

For Weems, the year after the event is starkly focussed on it, starkly defined by it. Abecassis says, “The stage is where he’s always felt the most alive—but now it’s a place of real trauma.” Can he not only overcome that but be funny about it? He tries to turn the asthma-attack experience into comedy. “I feel like 50 Cent when he dropped his first album,” Weems says, to a receptive standup crowd. “Like, 50 got shot nine times, I got an asthma attack. Pretty much the same thing in the streets.” As the season progresses, he will strive to build an ambitious set that includes his death material, a performance that can help take him to the next level. A person managing and reinterpreting day-to-day life in the wake of trauma isn’t a guaranteed zinger of a story; it’s a story with quieter plot points but potentially rich rewards. If Weems manages to alchemize his experience, those rewards will include entertainment for listeners and success for him.

We speak to Weems about his experience and ask him how he’s making his way back.

Produced by Bianca Martin.