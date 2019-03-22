U.S. President Donald Trump made news again through one of his preferred modes of communication — a tweet.

After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2019

The 400-square-mile area is contested, and Trump’s tweet represents a change in decades-old American policy regarding the area.

Here’s some analysis from the BBC’s Barbara Plett-Usher:

But the formal US recognition doesn’t change anything on the ground: Israel was already acting with full military authority. So critics have concluded this was a blatant attempt to give Mr Netanyahu a boost in a hotly-contested election. If so, it’s one that violates important principles of international law, they say: Mr Trump has endorsed the seizure of territory, and will have no moral authority to criticise Russia for doing so in Ukraine’s Crimea.

A week after a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, the government there agreed to ban semi-automatic guns. The ban includes all the weapons and parts used in the attack last Friday.

In announcing the decision, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, “It’s about all of us. It’s in the national interest. And it’s about safety.”

This week, we analyzed how online extremism has been allowed to proliferate on social media platforms. We asked NBC News reporter Ben Collins whether social media sites just don’t know what to do about hate speech? He responded: “If that’s true, that’s depressing. But I don’t think that’s true.” You can hear that entire conversation here..

What responsibility do social media companies bear in preventing another live-streamed massacre? And why was the New Zealand government able to take such rapid action on banning these weapons, when other parts of the globe have struggled to take any meaningful steps toward gun control?

In other news from around the world, a devastating cyclone hit Mozambique, leaving tens of thousands of people in need of fresh water and rescue.

More from The Guardian:

The magnitude of the disaster is “almost unexplainable”, with water as far as the eye can see, exhausted and hungry people trapped on exposed rooftops for days and mothers throwing their babies into rescue boats but having to stay behind in the trees they are holding on to, according to a rescue worker in the devastated port city of Beira.

Prime Minister Theresa May asked the European Union for a short extension during the ongoing boondoggle over Brexit. The E.U. is expected to grant that request.

May implored members of Parliament to vote for her Brexit deal.

A petition for the United Kingdom to remain in the E.U. by revoking Article 50 surpassed a million signatures this week, though Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said a Brexit cancellation was unlikely.

How much more room to maneuver does Prime Minister May have? What would a deal that is acceptable to both the E.U. and the U.K. Parliament look like?

And President Donald Trump said that the United States could get tougher on Venezuela in the midst of the country’s political crisis.

Here’s more from McClatchy

Trump’s comments about tougher sanctions on Venezuela contradict the assessment of others familiar with U.S. strategy in Venezuela, who worry the United States has exhausted its strongest weapons after imposing crippling oil sanctions against the state run oil company. The White House has been following an “escalatory road map” that aides drew up for Trump in 2017 of available economic and individual sanctions. Many steps have largely been taken. They include tagging Maduro as a dictator, sanctions on individuals, and financial sector sanctions.

So which is it? How could Trump’s foreign policy affect leadership in Venezuela?

We cover all that and more on the global edition of the News Roundup.

Text by Gabrielle Healy.