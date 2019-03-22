For months, speculation has brewed over the release date of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into the 2016 election. It could be any day now.

AP reports:

The House voted unanimously last week for a resolution calling for any report in Mueller’s investigation to be made public. It was a symbolic action designed to pressure [Attorney General William Barr] into releasing as much information as possible. […] Though Mueller’s office has said nothing publicly about the timing of a report, several prosecutors detailed to Mueller’s team have left in recent months, suggesting the investigation is winding down.

Questions about the nature of the release — whether the report will be made public, or if it will be released at all — have lingered since January, when then-acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker told reporters that the investigation is wrapping up.

President Trump, who has undermined the Mueller investigation since the beginning, made his position known this week. “Let it come out, let people see it,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “Let’s see whether or not it’s legit.”

Will the public see the report? If so, when? And what might we learn about the 2016 election?

The Seattle Times is reporting that the FBI has joined the U.S. Department of Transportation in a criminal investigation into the certification of Boeing’s 737 MAX 8. The investigation initially began after Lion Air Flight 610 crashed in Indonesia in October, and has widened with the issuing of subpoenas in the wake of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon inspector general has opened an investigation into acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan’s ties to Boeing. Also, a Senate panel plans to hold a hearing next week on aviation safety with the FAA and other federal agencies. A second hearing is in the works to hear testimony from Boeing, other aviation manufacturers and industry stakeholders.

Finally, a federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Department of Interior “did not sufficiently consider climate change” when allowing oil and gas companies to lease federal land in Wyoming. How might the ruling affect the relationship between the Trump administration and the fossil fuel industry?

We wrap up the week’s domestic news.

Text by Kathryn Fink.