When we traveled to Colorado this month, we heard a lot about oil and gas.

It’s a $31 billion industry in The Centennial State according to leading businesses and civic organizations, but it’s also a big concern to some residents.

Our Across America team spoke to several people in the Greeley, Colorado, area about how the industry has affected their lives. In some cases, it’s even had an impact on their sleep.

How does Colorado balance the health and safety of residents with the economic success of the oil and gas industry?

We broadcast excerpts from a live event where our guests discussed just that, and we go broad with an energy reporter to talk about how Colorado’s approach to this dilemma could guide the nation.

Produced by Amanda Williams.