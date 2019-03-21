Friday News Roundup – International
Headlines this week included a deadly cyclone, a plan to ban semi-automatic assault weapons and the arduous grind of the Brexit debate.
When we traveled to Colorado this month, we heard a lot about oil and gas.
It’s a $31 billion industry in The Centennial State according to leading businesses and civic organizations, but it’s also a big concern to some residents.
Our Across America team spoke to several people in the Greeley, Colorado, area about how the industry has affected their lives. In some cases, it’s even had an impact on their sleep.
How does Colorado balance the health and safety of residents with the economic success of the oil and gas industry?
We broadcast excerpts from a live event where our guests discussed just that, and we go broad with an energy reporter to talk about how Colorado’s approach to this dilemma could guide the nation.
Produced by Amanda Williams.
Here’s the full video of the 1A Across America live-audience event on March 7, 2019, about the future of oil and gas in Colorado. It was filmed by KUNC and held at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
For months, speculation has brewed over the release date of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. It could be any day now.
Maybe you haven't heard Fields' name — but you probably have heard his music.
A $71 billion merger between Disney and 21st Century Fox could change the way we experience entertainment, forever.
