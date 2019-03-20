Yesterday, President Donald Trump announced that he planned to nominate former Delta executive and pilot Stephen Dickson to lead the embattled Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The regulatory agency faces questions about its approval of a Boeing plane involved in two deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

These events have led some to wonder about the FAA’s role. Should the Federal Aviation Administration be responsible for passenger safety around the globe? And should it also advocate for American airline companies?

A recent Seattle Times report claimed the FAA pushed Boeing to establish the safety of the plane, instead of relying on external evaluations.

Here’s how their reporting said it went down:

The FAA, citing lack of funding and resources, has over the years delegated increasing authority to Boeing to take on more of the work of certifying the safety of its own airplanes. Early on in certification of the 737 MAX, the FAA safety engineering team divided up the technical assessments that would be delegated to Boeing versus those they considered more critical and would be retained within the FAA. But several FAA technical experts said in interviews that as certification proceeded, managers prodded them to speed the process. Development of the MAX was lagging nine months behind the rival Airbus A320neo. Time was of the essence for Boeing. A former FAA safety engineer who was directly involved in certifying the MAX said that halfway through the certification process, “we were asked by management to re-evaluate what would be delegated. Management thought we had retained too much at the FAA.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that both federal prosecutors and Department of Transporation officials are investigating how Boeing develops planes.

Ethiopian officials also said recently that the black box data recovered from the crash there demonstrated “similarities” between the incident and the one in Indonesia.

Does the FAA need an overhaul?

