Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) got fired by President Donald Trump.

Now, he has over a million followers on Twitter, where his followers look for his analysis on everything from the Mueller investigation to what his rap name might be.

In addition to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into President Trump, the SDNY has also pursued legal investigations against the president and his associates, particularly the president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Here’s what Bharara told The Guardian about it:

Bharara stresses that he has had no inside intelligence about his old stomping ground since he was fired. But when he detects SDNY activity – the boxes of recordings they seized in raids on Cohen’s home and legal office, for instance – it ignites in him his innate pride and confidence in the “Sovereign District” as a bastion against the forces of darkness. “It seems to me that what the SDNY is doing is pulling on a thread. And when the thread is named Michael Cohen, God knows what other things lie ahead.”

And beyond becoming one of President Trump’s strongest critics with media appearances and tweets, including this one …

Nobody wants to hear from Donald Trump today — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 26, 2018

…he’s also weighed in on the case of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of blood-testing company Theranos, who is facing federal fraud charges. He says that he “would be surprised if [Holmes] got less than 10 years” in prison.

We talk to Bharara about his new book, “Doing Justice: A Prosecutor’s Thoughts on Crime, Punishment and the Rule of Law,” and he answers your questions.