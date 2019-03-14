The #MeToo movement is evolving.

In the wake of revelations about sexual misconduct by high-profile men in a variety of industries, women in Hollywood founded Time’s Up, an organization that “insists on safe, fair and dignified work for women of all kinds.”

One of the organization’s founders, Tracee Ellis Ross, talked to CNN about her work:

Being a part of this hard-working group of women who were willing to lean in to each other, roll up our sleeves and lead the charge was life changing. We were a motley band of nimble, organized and tireless ladies. We took control of the narrative, redefined how we relate to one another and we all got to feel how much we are on the same team. I experienced shared power in a way that I didn’t know was possible. Culture and patriarchy has spent a lot of energy siloing us off and Time’s Up brought us together both in purpose and in comfort. Those early moments of Time’s Up fueled me with a new kind of courage.

Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, Tracee’s aunt, is complementing Ellis Ross’ work with Time’s Up by helping to spearhead a new affiliate called Time’s Up Healthcare.

Fortune notes that the medical field hasn’t experienced the same exposure that other industries, like entertainment, have experienced in the midst of the #MeToo movement. But that doesn’t mean it’s less of an issue.

Here’s more:

A long-awaited National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine study last summer found that sexual harassment is rampant throughout the sciences and drives women out of their fields. One of the highest-profile individual cases in the past year has been at Yale University where Michael Simons, a cardiologist and researcher received a prestigious endowed chair despite a history of sexual harassment. Yale later stripped Simons of the honor after public outcry.

And Dr. Ross-Lee was the first black woman to be made dean of an American medical school.

She achieved this even after her own undergraduate adviser reportedly didn’t believe women should be doctors, so she graduated with a degree in biology and chemistry and initially trained as a teacher instead.

We talk to Tracee Ellis Ross and Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee about Time’s Up Healthcare and more.

Produced by Stacia Brown.