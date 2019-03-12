Algorithms: Almost Human?
Your Facebook newsfeed and your self-driving car? Both controlled by algorithms.
How often have you heard that a green juice, or a vitamin or even a yoga pose can “boost” your immune system?
Even if those claims are dubious, journalist Matt Richtel says we’re thinking about the immune system all wrong. The key is balancing it, not boosting it.
He says the best way to keep the immune system in balance is through a good diet and sleep, as well as living a healthy lifestyle.
Watch more here:
An Elegant Defense. The Video, Part I pic.twitter.com/UUFbSMff9E
— matt richtel (@mrichtel) March 6, 2019
What do we know about the systems that keep us healthy? And what is still left to discover?
Richtel’s new book, “An Elegant Defense: The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System: A Tale in Four Lives,” tackles those questions and more. We speak to him and answer your questions about the mysteries of the immune system.
Produced by Paige Osburn.
Your Facebook newsfeed and your self-driving car? Both controlled by algorithms.
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s recent comments have reignited a debate over whether it’s possible to speak out against Israel’s policies without disparaging Jewish people.
Political turmoil to the north, a Chinese tech giant sues the U.S. and protests in Algeria made headlines this week.
A flurry of activity in Congress dominated this week’s headlines.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus