How often have you heard that a green juice, or a vitamin or even a yoga pose can “boost” your immune system?

Even if those claims are dubious, journalist Matt Richtel says we’re thinking about the immune system all wrong. The key is balancing it, not boosting it.

He says the best way to keep the immune system in balance is through a good diet and sleep, as well as living a healthy lifestyle.

Watch more here:

An Elegant Defense. The Video, Part I pic.twitter.com/UUFbSMff9E — matt richtel (@mrichtel) March 6, 2019

What do we know about the systems that keep us healthy? And what is still left to discover?

Richtel’s new book, “An Elegant Defense: The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System: A Tale in Four Lives,” tackles those questions and more. We speak to him and answer your questions about the mysteries of the immune system.

Produced by Paige Osburn.