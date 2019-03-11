We’ll be interacting with machines for the rest of our lives, as tech futurist and New York University professor Amy Webb told us recently.

But who are those machines built by? And how does that affect their function?

A recent study by the Georgia Institute of Technology revealed that if you’re a person with dark skin, you may “be more likely than your white friends to get hit by a self-driving car,” according to Vox.

Here’s more from their analysis:

The study’s insights add to a growing body of evidence about how human bias seeps into our automated decision-making systems. It’s called algorithmic bias. The most famous example came to light in 2015, when Google’s image-recognition system labeled African Americans as “gorillas.” Three years later, Amazon’s Rekognition system drew criticism for matching 28 members of Congress to criminal mugshots. Another study found that three facial-recognition systems — IBM, Microsoft, and China’s Megvii — were more likely to misidentify the gender of dark-skinned people (especially women) than of light-skinned people. Since algorithmic systems “learn” from the examples they’re fed, if they don’t get enough examples of, say, black women during the learning stage, they’ll have a harder time recognizing them when deployed.

We speak to an expert on algorithms about how they’re developed and whom they affect.