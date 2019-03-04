The day after she won an Academy Award for the costume design for Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter told CNET “I was very fortunate to come into this industry with Spike Lee and Keenen Ivory Wayans and Robert Townsend during the time when black cinema was emerging again.””

Townsend is a pioneer for many artists in Hollywood. As a writer, director and actor, he’s built an extensive resume of television and film work, bringing black stories to audiences around the world.

In a retrospective, Vanity Fair called Townsend’s 1987 movie Hollywood Shuffle (which he wrote, directed and starred in) “a caustic satire about the dearth of substantial roles for black and Hispanic actors in Hollywood.”

The movie tells the story of an aspiring actor whose career is limited by the stereotypical roles casting directors offer him, because of his race. The movie wasn’t easy to make. As Vanity Fair reports:

Townsend was inexperienced—he didn’t go to film school and hadn’t directed a short film—but determined to tell a story about being marginalized by the industry. In 1984, he had a small role in the Oscar-nominated A Soldier’s Story. “I told my agent I want to do more movies like this,” Townsend tells Vanity Fair. “My agent was like, ‘Robert, they only do one black movie a year. You just did it. Be happy.′ ” But Townsend wasn’t happy. So he talked to his friend Wayans, whom he’d met at the Improv in New York. “I thought my dream of being an artist was dying, because at the time, the only roles Keenan and I were auditioning for were slaves and pimps and stereotypes of basketball players who couldn’t read,” Townsend says. “It was all the negative stuff. And then Keenan and I started talking and I was like, ‘We should do a movie about our lives.’ That’s how it started.” They wrote the script together.

That same year, Townsend directed Eddie Murphy’s popular standup special Raw.

Townsend’s next theatrical directorial release, 1991’s The Five Heartbeats, quickly became a fan favorite. And it now may be headed to Broadway. As Deadline Hollywood reports:

The Broadway play will “tell a similar story with music that people know from the movie, but there is a composer, Grammy-Award winner, a guy who has won some big awards who already said he will write an original song for us,” said Townsend. He told Deadline that he is in negotiations with a Broadway producer and is writing the Broadway play with Kennen Ivory Wayans,” his original partner on the The Five Heartbeats’ movie script. Taking this story to Broadway will bring it full circle for Townsend, who started his acting career in theater — first in the Windy City as part of ExBag (which later become the Chicago Theater Company) and then in New York acting Off Broadway with Woodie King, Jr. and the New Federal Theater troupe.

Townsend’s next movie, Meteor Man, broke further ground as “the first Hollywood superhero feature spotlighting an African-American character and majority of its cast and paved the way for later incarnations of black superheroes in films and TV series like Black Panther, The Avengers, Black Lightning, and Luke Cage,” as SyFy Wire notes in an interview with the star.

As Townsend told SyFy Wire:

What I was getting everybody to sign up for was creating the first African-American superhero and wanted to draw from all different sides of the experience and audiences. So to go from Luther Vandross to James Earl Jones to Nancy Wilson, and Another Bad Creation to Naughty By Nature to Cypress Hill, I was trying to hit every demographic I could. I thought this could be a billion-dollar franchise (laughs), and even though we didn’t hit the mark, I was planting a seed that one day would be possible. Now that I see the Black Panther movie, I see that day came. When you have all these stars from movies and television and music, I thought, “Oh, wow, we’re gonna win.” Look, all I do is what I do. I play a recurring character on Black Lightning and am going to direct an episode, and when I was talking to the show’s creator, Salim Akil, he said, “Robert, it all starts with you, because you do what you see and want to create and build anything you see.” There’s a part of me that’s very foolish and there’s a part of me that’s really fearless. And I think the fearless part will paint on any canvas that speaks to my heart. So after I did The Five Heartbeats, people loved that and wondered why I would do a kids’ movie. Well, because I’m a kid and I like superheroes!

Townsend joins us to talk about what it takes to get movies greenlit, how he sees his influence in today’s cinema, and how he’s navigated Hollywood for four decades.