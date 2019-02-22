In Haiti, protests against the government of President Jovenel Moise have intensified. On February 15, the American government withdrew nonessential personnel and their families from the country and issued a travel advisory.

From The New York Times:

The uprising this month is a continuation of protests that began last year, spurred by a social media campaign focusing on allegations that Haiti’s government had misappropriated billions of dollars intended for reconstruction after a devastating earthquake in 2010. The money had come from a Venezuela-sponsored oil program, PetroCaribe, which sent discounted oil to Haiti. An investigation by the Haitian Senate accused former government officials of having embezzled the funds. While the protests last year were initially centered on demands for an accounting of the missing money, and for prosecutions of those responsible, they quickly evolved to become a referendum on the Moïse administration. The anger has been fueled by the nation’s worsening economy, which has suffered soaring inflation, anemic growth, flagging exports and a ballooning budget deficit.

Several former members of the American military were also arrested in Port-au-Prince and returned to the United States. and Many questions remain about what these individuals were doing in the country.

Pope Francis defrocked former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick this week as bishops gathered in Rome to talk about the protection of children. This summit is the first of its kind, though the archbishop of Malta remarked that “we’re not going to solve all the problems. Follow-up will be of the essence,” according to The Atlantic.

And President Donald Trump’s confidante Tom Barrack and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn are both under scrutiny this week about the alleged sale of nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia.

NBC News reported that several whistleblowers testified to a Congressional committee “that efforts by [Flynn] to transfer sensitive nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia may have violated the law, and investigators fear Trump is still considering it.”

More about the plan:

The proposal, which involved enlisting the U.S. nuclear power industry to build nuclear plants across the Middle East, was backed by a group of retired generals who formed a firm called IP3. Flynn described himself in financial disclosure filings as an “advisor” to a subsidiary of IP3, IronBridge Group Inc., from June 2016 to December 2016 — at the same time he was serving as Trump’s national security adviser during the presidential campaign and the presidential transition, the report says.

And fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld passed away this week. Lagerfeld was the longtime designer for Chanel and Fendi, as well as an accomplished photographer.

Vanessa Friedman wrote that Lagerfeld gave the world an “image of what ‘designer’ means.” But his legacy was complex — as she writes, Lagerfled “trespassed a lot,” as he criticized the weight of singer Adele, noted that he was “fed up” with the #MeToo movement and more.

