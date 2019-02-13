Love In The Time Of Retirement
…and in the decade or two before retirement.
Guest Host: Todd Zwillich
What’s really under our feet? According to author Will Hunt, there are whole worlds.
In his first book, Underground: A Human History of the Worlds Under Our Feet, Hunt takes readers on a journey through the catacombs, Cold War bunkers, subway systems and ancient burrows around the world. For over a decade, he traveled, along with urban explorers and scientists, through subterranean landscapes so few humans dare to tread, in order to discover new insights into human nature.
It turns out that the damp, dark spaces miles below our daily life have a lot to tell us about how we think and live.
We talk to Will about what his debut book and what his deep-down expeditions taught him.
The counterrorism initiative has spread to 40 percent of the world’s countries over the last two decades.
Will the president sign legislation to keep the government open, even if it doesn't include full funding for his border wall?
