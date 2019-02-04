Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has represented a portion of the San Francisco Bay Area since 2017. He sits on the high-profile House Oversight Committee and was also one of the original supporters of the proposed Green New Deal.

But his legislative priorities don’t stop there.

He recently published an op-ed in The Washington Post in which he weighed in on potential American military intervention in Venezuela:

The Trump administration’s embrace of the self-proclaimed new leader of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, reeks of the highly ambitious social engineering that has been at the cornerstone of neoconservative thinking for a century. The old gang is back at it. Vice President Pence has teamed up with national security adviser John Bolton and new special envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams to argue that it is our moral responsibility to stand up to Nicolás Maduro’s regime and support a new government that will be friendlier to us.

Sound familiar? This is the same argument that led to U.S. blunders in Iraq, Honduras, Syria, Libya and elsewhere. Again and again, there is no respect for the United Nations Charter that makes it illegal under international law to seek regime change.

We’re speaking to Khanna about this tempestuous time in Washington, and what he thinks this legislative session might bring.

Produced by Danielle Knight.