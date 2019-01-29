Sales of political books increased by 25 percent in 2018, driven largely by interest in dispatches from President Donald Trump’s administration.

And former White House special assistant Cliff Sims is the latest administration-adjacent author in this growing genre.

Like its predecessors, Sims’ book, Team of Vipers, began generating buzz as soon as copies reached reporters. One excerpt that drew particular attention claimed to identify the source of several leaks from the White House.

Politico reports that the White House is not happy:

President Donald Trump is “very pissed off” and “really hopping mad” at former aide Cliff Sims’ new book that reveals firsthand the chaos and infighting that is ever present in his White House, according to several current and former White House officials. Trump is asking aides: “Who is this guy? Why is he writing this book? He wasn’t even in meetings,” the sources said. He also dismissively refers to Sims — who served until last May as director of White House message strategy and a special assistant to the president —as “the videographer” because he also helped Trump with the weekly video and radio addresses, according to three current and former White House officials.

The president isn’t likely the only one wondering who Sims is. Unlike other writers on the administration, Sims isn’t a well-known national political figure or a journalist with a household name. NPR’s Ron Elving explains Sims’ background:

In Sims’s case, home is Alabama, where he was once president of the campus chapter of College Republicans at the University of Alabama. Sims moved on to blogging and radio talk-show hosting, and started a news website called Yellowhammer. He earned notoriety by uploading a 45-minute recording of a sexually charged telephone conversation between the state’s governor and the governor’s chief of staff. The governor, a Republican, would be forced to resign. Thereafter, Sims scored an interview with candidate Trump during one of the latter’s trips to Alabama. It went well, and Sims established some rapport within Trump’s campaign, including with Steve Bannon, another Southerner and another outsider at war with the national Republican establishment. When Bannon became chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign, Sims came to work in Trump Tower.

But for all the hubbub, Team of Vipers isn’t a critique of the White House. The Washington Post says the book “recounts expletive-filled scenes of chaos, dysfunction and duplicity among the president, his family members and administration officials.” But as a whole, it’s neither entirely glowing nor totally damning.

Unlike memoirs of other Trump officials, Sims’s book is neither a sycophantic portrayal of the president nor a blistering account written to settle scores. The author presents himself as a true believer in Trump and his agenda, and even writes whimsically of the president, but still is critical of him, especially his morality. Sims also finds fault in himself, a rarity in Trump World, writing that at times he was “selfish,” “nakedly ambitious” and “a coward.”

(The White House did not respond to a request for comment from the Post about Sims’ book.)

Sims joins us to talk about his path from conservative commentator in Alabama to White House aide to tell-all author.

Produced by Paige Osburn. Text by Gabrielle Healy.