Hit Me Baby One More Time

Josh Rosenblatt is a journalist who didn’t like to exercise. But after he turned 33, he decided to take up Muay Thai, Krav Maga, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and boxing — all forms of martial arts. At 40, he fought in his first MMA match.

Now, he’s combined his career and his hobby. Rosenblatt’s new book is called “Why We Fight: One Man’s Search For Meaning Inside The Ring.” In it, he goes beyond punching and kicking, to explore the psychology of pugilistic efforts.

Fighting might be emotionally rewarding for the fighters (especially the winning ones). But it’s also financially rewarding for people who promote professional bouts. The Ultimate Fighting Championship was sold to agency WME-IMG to the tune of four billion dollars. UFC makes hundreds of millions of dollars per year.

These profits have also raised questions about how much fighters are, and should be, paid. We’ll speak to one fighter, Leslie Smith, who said that UFC cut her because of her efforts to unionize MMA fighters through her organization, Project Spearhead.

Sports website Deadspin reported on Smith’s bout with UFC:

Smith’s no dummy, and she said plainly that she knew her unionization efforts could cost her her UFC career. Even though she’s no longer eligible for a fighters’ union, she is going to continue a signature drive, and if 30 percent of fighters sign cards, then the NLRB will examine whether UFC athletes should qualify as employees and not independent contractors. Project Spearhead’s stance is that the UFC treats its fighters like employees, but pays them like independent contractors. “They want to maintain control over us without the legal responsibility that comes with having employees,” their site reads. Smith said that the project is on track to get the 150 signatures they need by their Feb. 2019 deadline. Perhaps Smith’s own legal case against the UFC will push the union drive forward.

Rosenblatt and Smith join us to talk about why people are drawn to fighting each other — and why others feel compelled to watch.