Rick Walker, a member of a group of supporters of US President Barack Obama that call themselves "The Other 95 Percent," argues with Jim Holderness (L) as he holds his 3-year-old son Evan, during a counter rally to the Tea Party's rally on the National Mall in 2010.

In the 1970s, amid Watergate, the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War, the U.S. was suffering an identity crisis. Historians Julian Zelizer and Kevin Kruse say the effects of these social divides remain today.

The New York Times says their book, Fault Lines

grafts a geologic metaphor onto three divisive threats to our democracy as suggested by Barack Obama in his January 2017 farewell address — economic, racial and political — while adding a fourth, gender and sexuality. The authors argue that these divisions have allowed the two parties, which are seen through the fractured lens of “the media,” to create a situation in which Americans have become more polarized than ever.

Their premise is that what they call “fault lines” have always existed but until recently were held in check by a “robust federal government, a thriving middle-class economy and a powerful union movement.”

Kruse and Zelizer join us to talk about the lines that divide us and how we might reconnect as a nation.

  • Julian Zelizer Political historian, Princeton University; fellow, New America Foundation; co-host, Politics and Polls podcast; co-author of 'Fault Lines: The History of the United States Since 1974'; @julianzelizer
  • Kevin Kruse Professor of history, Princeton University; co-author of 'Fault Lines: The History of the United States Since 1974'; @KevinMKruse

