In the 1970s, amid Watergate, the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War, the U.S. was suffering an identity crisis. Historians Julian Zelizer and Kevin Kruse say the effects of these social divides remain today.

The New York Times says their book, Fault Lines…

grafts a geologic metaphor onto three divisive threats to our democracy as suggested by Barack Obama in his January 2017 farewell address — economic, racial and political — while adding a fourth, gender and sexuality. The authors argue that these divisions have allowed the two parties, which are seen through the fractured lens of “the media,” to create a situation in which Americans have become more polarized than ever. Their premise is that what they call “fault lines” have always existed but until recently were held in check by a “robust federal government, a thriving middle-class economy and a powerful union movement.”

Kruse and Zelizer join us to talk about the lines that divide us and how we might reconnect as a nation.