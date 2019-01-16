Greg Jaczko was the lead regulator of nuclear power in the United States from 2009-2012. In that role, he advocated for tough nuclear power safety regulations.

But in his new book, he writes he “now believe[s] that nuclear power is more hazardous than it is worth.”

Jaczko, who resigned in 2012, goes so far as to suggest the United States should abandon the technology altogether.

His book Confessions of a Rogue Nuclear Regulator details his new position on these issues.

We’ll speak to him about his new book and about the future of nuclear power in the United States.