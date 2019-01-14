Hundreds of federal workers and contractors rally against the partial federal government shutdown outside the headquarters of the AFL-CIO in Washington, DC.

Hundreds of federal workers and contractors rally against the partial federal government shutdown outside the headquarters of the AFL-CIO in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The record-length government shutdown may be the result of discord in Washington, but it has national effects.

Hundreds of thousands of workers across the country are going without paychecks. TSA workers are calling in sick. SNAP benefits could eventually stop for tens of millions of Americans if the government doesn’t re-open.

These are just some of the myriad effects of going for weeks without a government.

1A is in California this week, and we’re looking at the national effects of the shutdown, and what role an emergency declaration would have on whether the government gets back to work.

Guests

  • Patrick Madden Senior reporter, WAMU; @Patrick_Madden
  • W. Craig Fugate Former administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency; @WCraigFugate
  • David Borer General Counsel at American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO
  • Cairo D’Almeida TSA Officer at Sea-Tac and President of AFGE Local 1121

