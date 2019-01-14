The record-length government shutdown may be the result of discord in Washington, but it has national effects.

Hundreds of thousands of workers across the country are going without paychecks. TSA workers are calling in sick. SNAP benefits could eventually stop for tens of millions of Americans if the government doesn’t re-open.

These are just some of the myriad effects of going for weeks without a government.

1A is in California this week, and we’re looking at the national effects of the shutdown, and what role an emergency declaration would have on whether the government gets back to work.