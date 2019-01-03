At least five candidates have launched exploratory committees for the 2020 presidential election.

That includes Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who announced in an email to supporters that she was thinking about running.

From the moment President Donald Trump won the election in 2016, speculation has brewed over who might mount a Democratic challenge. And Warren is arguably the highest-profile candidate to get this close to entering the race.

At this early stage, it’s likely that any polls won’t tell us much.

But what will it take to win the party’s primary — and then the presidency?

And, is there a potential for a primary challenger for President Trump? We’re looking ahead to 2020.

