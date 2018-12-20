We can add something else to a long list of ‘things that millennials are killing.’ Along with napkins, American cheese and golf, heterosexual people in their 20s are having less sex.

Here’s what Kate Julian of The Atlantic writes:

Over the course of many conversations with sex researchers, psychologists, economists, sociologists, therapists, sex educators, and young adults, I heard many other theories about what I have come to think of as the sex recession. I was told it might be a consequence of the hookup culture, of crushing economic pressures, of surging anxiety rates, of psychological frailty, of widespread antidepressant use, of streaming television, of environmental estrogens leaked by plastics, of dropping testosterone levels, of digital porn, of the vibrator’s golden age, of dating apps, of option paralysis, of helicopter parents, of careerism, of smartphones, of the news cycle, of information overload generally, of sleep deprivation, of obesity. Name a modern blight, and someone, somewhere, is ready to blame it for messing with the modern libido.

This is happening despite unprecedented access to sex, through dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, ubiquitous pornography and a wash of media heralding the age of sex positivity.

But could our connectivity be behind the decline? Is pornography replacing IRL relations? Has hookup culture put intimacy on the outs? Or are we just too busy to get busy?

