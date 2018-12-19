Had Patti Smith retired after her debut album, 1975’s “Horses,” she would still be one of the most influential artists in rock music.

The subsequent decades saw Smith build and maintain her reputation as a singular voice in rock, influencing countless artists and collaborating with Bruce Springsteen and R.E.M., among others.

In addition to albums, she’s also written widely acclaimed books, including her National Book Award-winning memoir Just Kids, which tells the story of Smith’s relationship with the artist Robert Mapplethorpe.

At 71, Patti Smith is not showing any signs of slowing down. She just released a spoken word and musical performance on Audible, called “Patti Smith at the Minetta Lane,” recorded in Greenwich Village.

We’re hearing from her about the performance, her art, relationships and what’s next in relation to our series on modern dating, Cuffin’ Season.

