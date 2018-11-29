Dr. Leana Wen wrote recently that she thinks “the threat to women’s health is the greatest public health catastrophe of our time.”

She’s in a position to take action, as the new president of Planned Parenthood. And for her, it’s personal.

Planned Parenthood has meant so much to me throughout my life. My mother was a patient of Planned Parenthood. I was a patient of Planned Parenthood. My sister was a patient. When we first came to this country as immigrants, I remember my mother had nowhere else to get her care.

After President Trump’s election, Planned Parenthood reported a 900 percent increase in requests for intrauterine devices (IUD).

But the organization doesn’t only provide family planning services. Planned Parenthood also tests people for sexually transmitted diseases, does breast cancer screenings, and more.

“It’s so frustrating to see one aspect of health care singled out, stigmatized and attacked,” Dr. Wen told us. “When people attack the work of Planned Parenthood, when they try to make health care political, they’re preventing people from getting the care they deserve when health care is a basic right.”

And Planned Parenthood isn’t only just for women or cis-gender people. The Cut reports:

While services vary depending on location, men can visit clinics for prostate, colon, and testicular cancer screenings, vasectomies, male infertility screenings, and sexual-health services, among other necessary health treatments. In 2014, Planned Parenthoods nationwide provided vasectomies to 3,445 men.

How has Planned Parenthood fared under President Trump? How concerned is Dr. Wen about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade?

