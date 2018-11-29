American life expectancy has dropped. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans born last year are expected to live to just above 78 years old. That’s a drop from the predicted life expectancy issued last year for people born in 2016.

While heart disease and cancer are still the two leading causes of death, the nation has seen an increase in the number of people killed by drug overdoses. And experts attribute the decrease in life expectancy to the continued opioid epidemic and lack of mental health care. More than 70,000 people died of overdoses last year, an increase of nearly ten percent. Meanwhile, the suicide rate increased by more than three percent.

We look at the new report and ask what can be done to prevent preventable deaths.