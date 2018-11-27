The Persistence Of Segregated Schools
Why are schools still segregated in America?
If your home were on fire — if you had to flee from disaster — what would you take with you? Years ago, this may have been a prized family photo or a box of important documents. But today, these objects are usually digitized. The cloud holds them for us.
But what can’t be replaced? An heirloom, maybe, like jewelry from a grandparent? Or perhaps a keepsake that can’t be replaced, like a trophy won from a harrowing competition or a beloved stuffed animal? Or maybe it’s something you’ve made — that you’ve imbued with a unique meaning, like a journal or a movie ticket stub from a first date.
For their book What We Keep Bill Shapiro and Naomi Wax asked 150 people, from Ta-Nehisi Coates to Cheryl Strayed, what objects mean the most to them.
What makes an object meaningful? And what does it mean to lose that object?
Produced by Avery Kleinman.
For the Disaster Distress Helpline, call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
Why are schools still segregated in America?
What happens after the courts lift an order for school integration?
The organization reportedly saw a surge of interest in IUDs after President Trump's election, but it's not just for birth control, or for women. What does Dr. Leana Wen have planned for the organization?
Experts attribute the decline to the drug crisis and limited access to mental health care.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus