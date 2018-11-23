Terry Gross, Conversation Starter
The legendary interviewer talks about how her show comes together.
Today, we meet a member of hip-hop’s new generation.
Canadian rapper Shadrach Kabango, better known as Shad, may not be hip-hop’s most famous artist from our neighbor to the north (hi, Drake!), but his latest work is getting people talking.
The album is called “A Short Story About A War.” It’s a concept album set in a post-apocalyptic society. The result is a thought-provoking work of fiction meant to “hold a mirror to our world.”
Shad is also becoming a historian of his genre, as the host of the Netflix documentary series “Hip-Hop Evolution.”
Shad joins us to talk about his work, hip-hop’s history and its future.
The legendary interviewer talks about how her show comes together.
He may not be hip-hop's most famous artist from our neighbor to the north (hi, Drake!), but his latest work is getting people talking.
"I’m a person that documents the lives of people of color," Waithe says. "So that way, when we’re gone, no one will forget we were here."
Ever feel lonely? You're not alone.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus