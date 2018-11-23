Today, we meet a member of hip-hop’s new generation.

Canadian rapper Shadrach Kabango, better known as Shad, may not be hip-hop’s most famous artist from our neighbor to the north (hi, Drake!), but his latest work is getting people talking.

The album is called “A Short Story About A War.” It’s a concept album set in a post-apocalyptic society. The result is a thought-provoking work of fiction meant to “hold a mirror to our world.”

Shad is also becoming a historian of his genre, as the host of the Netflix documentary series “Hip-Hop Evolution.”

Shad joins us to talk about his work, hip-hop’s history and its future.