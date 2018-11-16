In Saudi Arabia, the investigation into the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi continues.

Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor says he’s seeking the death penalty for five suspects charged with ordering and carrying out the killing of dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. https://t.co/dF9SBuDIQQ — The Associated Press (@AP) November 15, 2018

The Turkish foreign minister deemed these actions “unsatisfying,” according to The New York Times

But how is the public supposed to trust the Saudis to carry out justice after their explanations for Mr. Khashoggi’s murder havehas shifted? How involved was Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in Khashoggi’s death?

And, do we have a deal?

That’s what Theresa May’s constituents have been asking after weeks of Brexit negotiations. May signed a draft deal with Brussels to leave the European Union, but there have been some complications. Four of her cabinet ministers resigned over it.

One of the major issues at hand in working out the Brexit deal is the border Northern Ireland. This latest deal would keep Northern Ireland in the European Customs arrangement, among other details to hammer out and the BBC describes it as a “really complicated system.”

We’re taking you to the negotiating table. How likely is this deal to succeed?

Also, President Donald Trump traveled to France to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The trip did not go well, and Trump was widely criticized for skipping a ceremony due to weather and not participating in a ceremonial walk along the Champs Elysee with other world leaders.

Listen to our conversation about President Trump in Paris

And in Gaza, the violence between Israelis and Palestinians has spiked to levels not seen since 2014. The Israeli Defense Minister resigned over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s truce agreement with those in Gaza.

Why has the violence escalated?

All that and more on this week’s edition of the global News Roundup.

Text by Gabrielle Healy.