Palestinian relatives of Nawaf al-Aatar mourn during his funeral in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, on November 14. The Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in the border area of the northern Gaza Strip on November 14, the enclave's health ministry and a security source said. The man killed was identified as Nawaf al-Aatar, 20, and a Gazan security source said he was fishing at the time near the border fence. ANAS BABA/AFP/Getty Images

In Saudi Arabia, the investigation into the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi continues.

The Turkish foreign minister deemed these actions “unsatisfying,” according to The New York Times

But how is the public supposed to trust the Saudis to carry out justice after their explanations for Mr. Khashoggi’s murder havehas shifted? How involved was Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in Khashoggi’s death?

And, do we have a deal?

That’s what Theresa May’s constituents have been asking after weeks of Brexit negotiations. May signed a draft deal with Brussels to leave the European Union, but there have been some complications. Four of her cabinet ministers resigned over it.

One of the major issues at hand in working out the Brexit deal is the border Northern Ireland. This latest deal would keep Northern Ireland in the European Customs arrangement, among other details to hammer out and the BBC describes it as a “really complicated system.”

We’re taking you to the negotiating table. How likely is this deal to succeed?

Also, President Donald Trump traveled to France to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The trip did not go well, and Trump was widely criticized for skipping a ceremony due to weather and not participating in a ceremonial walk along the Champs Elysee with other world leaders.

Listen to our conversation about President Trump in Paris

And in Gaza, the violence between Israelis and Palestinians has spiked to levels not seen since 2014. The Israeli Defense Minister resigned over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s truce agreement with those in Gaza.

Why has the violence escalated?

All that and more on this week’s edition of the global News Roundup.

Guests

  • Rosiland Jordan State Department/specials correspondent, Al Jazeera English Television; @RosJordanAJE
  • Vivian Salama White House reporter, The Wall Street Journal; @vmsalama
  • Ron Nixon Homeland security correspondent, The New York Times; author of "Selling Apartheid: South Africa's Global Propaganda War"; @nixonron

