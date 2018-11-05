What’s It All About, Michael Caine?
“If you give up, question it a little bit,” he tells us. “Every time, anytime, anything you do. Especially in old age because there may be a couple of years in it for you.”
Twitter bots entered the popular political consciousness during the 2016 campaign. Trolls and artificial accounts were blamed with everything from spreading misinformation to swaying the final vote.
Their ultimate effect on actual vote tallies may be something scientists — both data and political — try to figure out, but we do know that bots can fuel discord.
A surprising number of posts on social media are made by bots. And while Twitter and Facebook have been trying to make sure fewer people see misinformation, it’s still there.
With one day until the midterms, how has bot activity changed? Who are the bots supporting, and how effective are they?
“If you give up, question it a little bit,” he tells us. “Every time, anytime, anything you do. Especially in old age because there may be a couple of years in it for you.”
Twitter and Facebook are trying to make sure fewer people see misinformation online…but it's still there.
Is this really a tipping point in American history?
We take a quick look at the short time before the vote.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus