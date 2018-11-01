Do you remember this tweet?

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

That was after President Donald Trump disinvited the Golden State Warriors to the White House.

Shortly after that, LeBron James and Kevin Durant got political in a video they made.

Fox News anchor Lara Ingram chimed in on the video, telling James and Kevin Durant to “shut up and dribble.”.

“Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids — and some adults — take these ignorant comments seriously,” Ingraham said then. “And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid a hundred million dollars a year to bounce a ball.”

“Shut Up and Dribble” is now the title of a new three-part series from Showtime. James and his business partner Maverick Carter are executive producers of the show. Gotham Chopra directs.

But the NBA has always been political, or as the film suggests, it’s always been about more than basketball.

NBA players supported the Civil Rights Movement. Celtics center Bill Russell attended the March on Washington in 1963. And in 2012 some players posted photos of themselves wearing hoodies after the murder of Trayvon Martin.

Should athletes be political? How does the NBA compare to the NFL, another professional league that has struggled with political engagement?

Produced by Avery J.C. Kleinman. Text by Gabrielle Healy.