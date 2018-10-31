If you find yourself facing a tale of horror on-screen, your first instinct might be to cover your eyes.

Here’s a tip: cover your ears.

Images of spooky houses and bloodthirsty monsters are only a small part of what gets your heart racing. Music does the rest of the job.

Master of horror John Carpenter has been proving that since the ‘70s, with his original scores that bring scary movies to life.

His latest project is a return to the film that first helped his career take off: “Halloween.” Carpenter directed and scored the original in 1978. And he’s the composer for the 2018 sequel — now in theatres.

We’ll talk with Carpenter about four decades of horror — and what actually makes a scary movie… scary.

