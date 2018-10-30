On Monday, the alleged shooter at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh appeared in court.

WESA in Pittsburgh covered Robert Bowers’s court apperance:

Hate crimes are not always easy to prosecute, but in an affidavit filed with the complaint, FBI Special Agent Brian Collins said that Bowers repeatedly made anti-Semitic pronouncements during and after the shooting.

“During the course of his deadly assault … and simultaneously with his gunfight with responding officers, Bowers made statements evincing an animus towards people of the Jewish faith. For example, Robert Bowers commented to one law enforcement officer, in substance, “They’re committing genocide to my people I just want to kill Jews.”

Bowers repeated comments regarding genocide, his desire to kill Jewish people, and that Jewish people needed to die.