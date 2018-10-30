John Carpenter Settles The Score
You can't always hide from a horror movie by covering your eyes.
On Monday, the alleged shooter at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh appeared in court.
WESA in Pittsburgh covered Robert Bowers’s court apperance:
Hate crimes are not always easy to prosecute, but in an affidavit filed with the complaint, FBI Special Agent Brian Collins said that Bowers repeatedly made anti-Semitic pronouncements during and after the shooting.
“During the course of his deadly assault … and simultaneously with his gunfight with responding officers, Bowers made statements evincing an animus towards people of the Jewish faith. For example, Robert Bowers commented to one law enforcement officer, in substance, “They’re committing genocide to my people I just want to kill Jews.”
Bowers repeated comments regarding genocide, his desire to kill Jewish people, and that Jewish people needed to die.
Prosecutors said they will pursue the death penalty.
Religious leaders around the country condemned the act. And religious communities joined together to support Tree of Life.
A large group from St. Bede, a nearby Catholic church, has gathered outside Tree of Life and is singing the psalm “Let There Be Peace On Earth.” Many are holding flowers and candles. pic.twitter.com/JrsSPHcAli
— julia reinstein
You can't always hide from a horror movie by covering your eyes.
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," “Charmed,” "Suspiria.” There's a reason witches are having a moment.
Who is to blame when hateful rhetoric turns into violence?
Reverend Hamilton pastors Church of the Resurrection — the biggest United Methodist church in the country.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus