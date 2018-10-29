We know the victims now. A pair of brothers. A husband and wife. A 97-year-old woman. They were among the 11 people killed in their house of worship Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Here are their names.

Joyce Fienberg, 75

Richard Gottfried, 65

Rose Mallinger, 97

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66

Cecil Rosenthal, 59

David Rosenthal, 54

Bernice Simon, 84

Sylvan Simon, 86

Daniel Stein, 71

Melvin Wax, 88

Irving Younger, 69

A raft of charges have been filed against a man who, police say, entered the synagogue carrying four firearms. Witnesses say he shouted anti-Semitic remarks before firing. Three police officers were shot while stopping the suspect.

Outpourings of support from across the country began immediately after the shooting. Meanwhile, law enforcement in several cities increased its presence near synagogues and houses of worship. As another day begins in Pittsburgh, we hear how the city is responding.