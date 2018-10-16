In 2016, Iranian hackers orchestrated a cyberattack against a New York dam. A few years earlier, Chinese hackers infiltrated the database at the Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C. Sony Pictures was hacked after the 2014 release of the “The Interview,” which centers on a comedic assassination plot against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. And few doubt that Russian president Vladimir Putin interfered in our 2016 presidential election.

John Carlin, former assistant attorney general for national security under Obama, says a “code war” is not science fiction. It’s happening now.

China in particular along with Russia, North Korea, and Iran recognize that vulnerability and they’re hitting us day in, day out. We are in a code war now. [W]hat we’re seeing is, when it comes to next generation technology, artificial intelligence, the way all of our phones connect wirelessly, that China is getting the lead and they’re doing it not by playing fair, not by investing in research and development, but by stealing it and using our own technological know-how against us.

We’ll talk with Carlin about his new book — Dawn of the Code War: America’s Battle Against Russia, China, and the Rising Global Cyber Threat, which he co-authored with Garrett Graff — and how the U.S. can bolster its defenses against another cyberattack.

